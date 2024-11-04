Quincy Jones, 28-Time Grammy Winner and Producer of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller,’ Dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the preeminent arranger, composer, bandleader and all-around pop impresario of the modern music age who produced Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” has died, according to a family statement. He was 91.

Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air. Known across the entertainment industry as “Q,” Jones was one of the most influential figures in all of modern music, with a seven-decade career that touched a wide range genres and megastars like Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and countless more.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” the family statement read. “He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Born in Chicago in 1933 and raised in Seattle, Jones’ early years were tough, but he found an escape in music. He studied music theory and composition as a trumpet player and went on to attend Berklee College of Music on a scholarship, but left before completing his degree to tour with bandleader Lionel Hampton.

In the 1950s, Jones worked with jazz legends like Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, and Count Basie, carving out his reputation as an arranger and conductor.

Jones won 28 Grammy Awards and was nominated for several Academy Awards. Six of his Grammys were for his own 1990 jazz album “Back on the Block,” and three were for producer of the year.

But his collaborations with Jackson cemented his unique brand of behind-the-curtain superstardom: He first worked with the King of Pop on the 1979 solo breakthrough record “Off the Wall,” which sold more than 20 million copies. The 1982 sequel – “Thriller” – was the definitive pop record of its time, winning album of the year, record of the year (for “Billie Jean”) and the informal title of bestselling record of all time. Global estimates for “Thriller” range upwards of 100 million copies sold worldwide.

Jones produced the 1985 supergroup USA for Africa megahit “We Are the World,” whose sales supported African famine relief. Jones co-wrote the song, which played on a nonstop loop that year, with Lionel Richie.

He was the first Black composer to score a major motion picture, with “The Pawnbroker,” in 1964, and would go on to be nominated seven times for best original score and song Oscars. Jones was also nominated for a Tony Award in 2006 as a producer of “The Color Purple.”

He is survived by his seven children.