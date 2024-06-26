Bill Cobbs, ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Bodyguard’ Character Actor, Dies at 90

The performer’s career spanned five decades, with featured roles in other films including “Night at the Museum” and “Oz the Great and Powerful”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Bill Cobbs attends 28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Millennium Biltmore Hotel on June 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor whose career spanned more than five decades, died Tuesday night, his brother shared on social media.

Cobbs was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio and served in the Air Force before diving into acting full-time. He started in the theater, starring in a production of “Purlie Victorious” when he was young.  

At 36, he moved to New York City to pursue acting after a career as a radar technician and car salesman. Cobbs supported himself as a cabbie until he booked his first theater gigs in Manhattan. 

He made his feature film debut in 1974’s “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” and went on to amass nearly 200 film and television credits.

Some of his most notable work on the big screen included appearances in “Night at the Museum,” “The Bodyguard” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Cobbs also worked regularly in TV, with guest appearances on “Walker, Texas Ranger,”  “One Tree Hill” and “The Sopranos” among others. The actor even won a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on kids show “Dino Dana.”

Cobbs died in his home in Riverside, California on Tuesday night, according to a post from his little brother Thomas Cobbs, but a more detailed cause of death has not been released.

“As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time,” Thomas’ post read.

