Phil Donahue, Titan of Daytime Talk TV, Dies at 88

Phil Donahue, whose “The Phil Donahue Show” created the blueprint for highly caffeinated, issues-based daytime TV talk shows in its nearly 30-year syndicated run, has died, his family confirmed to “The Today Show” on Monday. He was 88.

The pioneering “Phil Donahue Show” first aired in 1969, was renamed “Donahue” five years later and ran for 29 years. The host’s penchant for energetically moving among the studio audience, soliciting opinions with a microphone in hand, would inspire even wilder formats from more tabloid-focused imitators like Sally Jesse Raphael, Jerry Springer, Maury Povich and, yes, Oprah Winfrey, who credits Donahue as her inspiration.

As his acolytes ratcheted up the circus atmosphere, Donahue’s frenetic, audience-participation style began to look downright civilized by comparison, and the show ended in 1996. But Donahue was much more than just a talk-show host and kept busy after a life of syndication; he was also a writer, movie producer, frequent TV guest and political activist who campaigned for Ralph Nader in 2000.

Donahue mounted a TV comeback in 2002, when MSNBC brought him out of retirement for a show called “Donahue” – but it was canceled seven months later, and a leaked network memo said his opposition to the Iraq invasion would create a “difficult public face … in a time of war.” Years later, Donahue said the network, owned by defense contractor General Electric at the time, required two conservative guests for every liberal one, and “I was counted as two liberals.”

His political leanings were well-known, but he delicately danced the line of partisanship on “Donahue,” which wasn’t afraid to approach divisive, hot-button issues that were years ahead of their time. Donahue played devil’s advocate from a place of earnest inquisition, advancing progress on issues like gay marriage and abortion rights without coming across as a scold.

Donahue won 20 Emmy Awards, including 10 for Outstanding Talk Show host, and another 10 for “Donahue.” He also won a Peabody in 1980, was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame in 1993 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 3: President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Phil Donahue during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on May 3, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation’s highest civilian honor, to 19 individuals including political leaders, civil rights icons and other influential cultural icons. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

He married Margaret Cooney in 1958, and the two had five children: Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Mary Rose and James. They divorced in 1975, and he was remarried to “That Girl” actress Marlo Thomas in 1980; the couple did not have children.

Donahue died Sunday night in New York at his Upper East Side home with Thomas, his children, his sister and his golden retriever at his side, the family said.