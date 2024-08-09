Mitzi McCall, Comedian Who Performed on ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ Featuring Beatles’ US Debut, Dies at 93



Comedian and actress Mitzi McCall of comedy duo McCall and Brill died Thursday at 93 years old, according to a statement from her representative. She died in Burbank at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.

McCall began in the 1950s and made a name for herself on the comedy scene. She was best known for her work as a team with her husband, Charlie Brill. They became mainstays on the era’s variety shows, including “The Ed Sullivan Show” — and were even on the episodes where The Beatles made their American debut.

“Mitzi McCall’s life was a testament to the power of laughter, and her influence on the world of comedy will be remembered for years to come,” the statement from her representative reads. “Her legacy will live on through the countless laughs she inspired and the doors she opened for future generations.”

She appeared on “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In” and served as a celebrity panelist alongside her husband on “Match Game” and “Tattletales.”

In her later years she worked as a series regular on “Life Goes On” and “Silk Stalkings.” Her scripted TV credits also include “Seinfeld,” “Roseanne,” “Ellen,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Chuck,” “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody,” “Seventh Heaven,” “Dharma and Greg,” “Becker,” “Caroline in the City” and more.

McCall was also a prolific voiceover actress, voicing characters on “The Flintstones,” “The Jetsons,” “Snorks,” “Mother Goose and Grimm” and in animated feature “Ice Age.” Her film roles included “World’s Greatest Dad” with Robin Williams, “You’re Never Too Young” with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, as well as a number of other projects.

Outside of comedy, she was also a screenwriter, with writing credits including “Eight is Enough,” “One Day at a Time,” “Alf,” “Mr. Belvedere,” “Charles in Charge” and “The Stockard Channing Show.”

Born Sept. 9, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, McCall was influential in opening doors for women in comedy and the broader entertainment industry.

She made her stage debut at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in 1948’s “Strange Bedfellows.” Known at the time as Mitzi Steiner, she appeared on “Kiddie Castle” on her hometown’s KDKA-TV. She was featured in 1953 on San Diego’s “Studio 10.”

“Beyond her professional achievements, Mitzi was known for her warmth, generosity, and unwavering support for fellow performers,” the statement from her representative reads. “She was a mentor to many in the entertainment industry, offering guidance and encouragement to the next generation of performers.”

McCall is survived by her husband of 64 years, Brill, as well as daughter Jenny, nieces Toni Howard and Wendy Goldberg as well as godchildren Melissa and Sara Gilbert. She is also survived by an extended group of family and friends “who cherished her wit, wisdom, and boundless energy,” according to the statement.