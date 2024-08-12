Rachael Lillis, Voice of Misty and Jessie in ‘Pokémon,’ Dies at 46

Rachael Lillis, the original English dub voice actress for “Pokémon” characters Misty and Jessie, has died at 46 after a battle with breast cancer.

Her sister Laurie Orr and her former cast mate, Veronica Taylor, shared the news of her death on Monday, confirming Lillis died unexpectedly on Saturday after being diagnosed in May.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening,” Taylor, who voiced main character Ash Ketchum in the anime series, wrote on Instagram.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performance as Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved,” she continued. “Rachael was so thankful for all of the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future.”

On their GoFundMe page, Lillis’ sister penned a tribute to the late actress, revealing her health only started to decline this week.

“She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful.

She is with God, the angels and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love,” Orr wrote. “Unfortunately, regrettably, I was not with her, it was just this past week that she was starting to decline. This was unexpected and we are completely grief-stricken. We ask for peace, for now, as her family grieves this loss.”

Lillis was born on July 8, 1978, in Dallas, Texas, and started studying acting when she relocated to Boston and New York. She later moved to Los Angeles in 2013. Also a scriptwriter, she started her career during the ’90s, lending her voice to characters in video games and TV series, with her most famous roles being in “Pokémon.”

In the animated series, which premiered in 1997, she played water gym leader Misty and Team Rocket member Jessie. In addition, Lillis provided the voice for Jigglypuff and Goldeen in video games and the franchise’s feature films, including “Pokémon: The First Movie” and “Pokémon: The Movie 2000.” Some of her other roles were in “Hunter x Hunter” and “Your Lie in April.”