George Schenck, Former ‘NCIS’ Producer and Showrunner, Dies at 82

George Schenck, a television writer and producer who served as showrunner on the ratings smash CBS procedural “NCIS,” died peacefully in his home in Brentwood, California on Saturday. He was 82.

Shenck was born on Feb. 12, 1942, and grew up with a passion for storytelling. His own father, Aubrey Schenck, was a successful independent producer along with his great uncles, Nicholas and Joseph Schenck, who ran MGM and 20th Century Fox.

He would pursue that passion by graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in screenwriting and a graduate degree in the first class of the Film School’s new writers’ program. After college, he served in the U.S. Navy.

His career in television, which spanned several decades, included co-creating and writing for numerous TV shows. After a brief solo career as a writer on independent movies, Schenck collaborated with Frank Cardea, his longtime writer-producing partner of over 40 years, on series including “Crazy Like a Fox” with Jack Warden and John Rubinstein, “Bring Em Back” with Bruce Boxleitner and “Pros and Cons” with James Earl Jones and Richard Crenna.

Schenck is best known for being a writer, executive producer and showrunner on “NCIS,” which he joined during its first season through his retirement in 2018. He became an executive producer on the show during its ninth season and would be named a co-showrunner in 2016 with Cardea following the death of Gary Glasberg.

“So sorry to hear the news on George. The professionalism and tenacity of George and Frank changed the face of the show. I’m so appreciative of the team and teamwork they both represented,” NCIS star and producer Mark Harmon said in a statement.

In addition to receiving several nominations and awards over the course of his career, Schenck was known for his kindness, humility, and generosity and for mentoring many aspiring writers.

He was married to his wife Virginia for over 50 years until her passing last year. He is survived by his two children, Kirk and Jeff, their wives, Allison and Natalie, and his five grandchildren, Aidan, Andrew, Ryan, Jordan and Owen.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Writers Guild Foundation in Schenck’s memory to support young aspiring writers.