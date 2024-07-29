Erica Ash, ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and Sketch Comedy Actress, Dies at 46

Sketch comedy actress Erica Ash has died at 46 years old from cancer, TheWrap has learned.

The comedian was known for her roles in “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Mad TV,” “Scary Movie 5,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “In Contempt” and “The Big Gay Sketch Show,” to name a few. Her death was confirmed by her mother, Diann.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones,” Diann shared with TheWrap on Monday in a statement from the family.

“Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts,” Diann continued. “In honor of Erica’s memory, the family asks that any donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation of your choice. We are grateful for the kind expressions of love and support during this difficult time.”

BET was first to announce Ash’s death in a social media tribute earlier on Monday morning.

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama ‘In Contempt’ and reality spoof ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood,’” the network shared on Instagram. “We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen.”

Ash was most recently seen in last year’s “Outlaw Johnny Black” and “We Have a Ghost.” Her celebrity impressions included Naomi Campbell, Whoopi Goldberg, Michelle Obama, Mo’Nique and Raven-Symoné.