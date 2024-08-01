Sandy Bresler, Heralded Agent to Jack Nicholson for Over 60 Years, Dies at 87

Sandy Bresler, the heralded talent agent of Jack Nicholson for over 60 years, has died. He was 87 years old.

The industry vet’s passing came after a brief illness, Bresler’s family said in a statement to press. He died Thursday in Santa Monica, according to media reports.

Bresler first met Nicholson while together in the California Air National Guard, and some time later, he began representing the eventual three-time “The Shining” Oscar winner while at William Morris Agency in 1961.

In 1983, Bresler established his own boutique agency, Bresler-Kelly & Associates with John Kelly. During his career, he also worked at CMA and ICM, and was the president of the Association of Talent Agents for more than a decade while serving on its board for nearly 30 years.



“Throughout Sandy’s remarkable tenure, as a friend and leader, he demonstrated unparalleled dedication and visionary leadership, guiding the association through a period of significant growth and transformation,” said Karen Stuart, ATA’s executive director.

“Under his stewardship, ATA expanded its reach and influence. Sandy’s unwavering commitment to the talent agency profession was instrumental in advancing the interests of our members and elevating the industry as a whole,” she continued. “Sandy was a mentor to many and he leaves behind a lasting impact that will be felt for years to come.”