Taylor Wily, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ Actor, Dies at 56

Obits

The former sumo wrestler competed in the first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship bout in 1993

Taylor Wily
WAIKIKI, HI – NOVEMBER 10: Taylor Wily attends the Sunset on the Beach event celebrating season 8 of "Hawaii Five-0" at Queen's Surf Beach on November 10, 2017 in Waikiki, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Taylor Wily, the UFC fighter-turned-character-actor who appeared in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and the CBS reboot of “Hawaii Five-O,” has died, according to a local TV station in Hawaii. He was 56.

Wily’s death was first reported by KITV 4 Island News; a cause was not given. Wily, whose given name was Teila Tuli, appeared on the network drama for 171 episodes as Kamekona, a trusted informant who also appeared seven times on “Magnum P.I.”

Peter Lenkov, executive producer of both shows, shared a photo of himself Friday along with Wily and the caption: “I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feeling in a few days. Just too hard right now.”

Wily, a former ranked sumo wrestler, competed in the very first bout held by the then-fledgling Ultimate Fighting Championship in 1993. He lost to Gerard Gordeau, a fight that barely lasted into the first round; Gordeau, a French kickboxing expert, caught his oversized opponent with a punch in the mouth that knocked out several teeth as he advanced.

Wily never competed in mixed martial arts again, but instead pursued acting. He landed a role in the Hawaii-based comedy “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” as a hotel worker who befriends the Jason Segel’s character.

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

