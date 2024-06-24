Tamayo Perry, Surfer and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor, Killed in Hawaii Shark Attack

The lifeguard and local surfing legend was retrieved from the water on Sunday

Tamayo Perry
TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA – MAY 4: Tamayo Perry of Hawaii in action during round three of the Billabong Pro trials May 4, 2003 at Teahupoo, Tahiti, French Polynesia. The trials finals will be surfed from May 1?5, sixteen international Teahupoo surfing specialists will take on 32 local Tahitians in the Air TahitiNui VZ Trials at the world?s premiere break. Three wildcards will be awarded to the top two placed Tahitians and the next highest placed surfer in the Air TahitiNui VZ Trials. The wildcards will then be seeded into the Billabong Pro which features the top 45 ASP surfers in the world. (Photo by Steve Robertson/ Getty Images)

Tamayo Perry, an international surfing legend and occasional actor who appeared in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and episodes of “Hawaii Five-0,” was killed in an apparent shark attack while surfing off the island of Oahu, according to multiple media reports. He was 49.

The professional lifeguard was attacked while surfing Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported. Local officials said he was near Goat Island on the island’s North Shore when a caller reported a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites just before 1 p.m.

Lifeguards retrieved his body with a jet ski, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A veteran professional waterman with the Honolulu Ocean Safety team, Perry also appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Blue Crush” and “Charlie’s Angels 2,” and episodes of “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

“As much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager said in a statement, noting Perry’s “infectious” personality and global fame as a surfer.

