Tamayo Perry, an international surfing legend and occasional actor who appeared in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and episodes of “Hawaii Five-0,” was killed in an apparent shark attack while surfing off the island of Oahu, according to multiple media reports. He was 49.

The professional lifeguard was attacked while surfing Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported. Local officials said he was near Goat Island on the island’s North Shore when a caller reported a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites just before 1 p.m.

Lifeguards retrieved his body with a jet ski, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A veteran professional waterman with the Honolulu Ocean Safety team, Perry also appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Blue Crush” and “Charlie’s Angels 2,” and episodes of “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

“As much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager said in a statement, noting Perry’s “infectious” personality and global fame as a surfer.