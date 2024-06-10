A Disneyland employee died after falling from a moving golf cart at the California theme Park, authorities said.

Bonnye Lear, a Club 33 administrator, passed away on Friday after hitting her head in a backstage area of the theme park after falling off a moving golf cart on Wednesday, according to Orange County Coroner spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement. “At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”

Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to a traffic collision on Wednesday in the backstage area of Disneyland, according to the Orange County Register.

Lear, 60, was transported to a local hospital in grave condition and later died from her injuries, according to spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan McClintock.

Police detectives are investigating the collision.

Club 33 employees who worked with Lear are “terribly upset” after learning of the death of their colleague. Lear worked for Disneyland for 24 years, working in membership support services at the members-only club.