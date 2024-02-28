Richard Lewis, actor and standup comedian known for his appearances in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” has died, TheWrap has learned. He was 76.

Lewis’ publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed the news. Lewis passed peacefully at his Los Angeles home Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said in a statement.

Lewis revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in April 2023 after privately dealing with it since 2021. He announced in 2021 that he would not appear in Season 11 of Larry David’s HBO comedy series due to recovery from several surgeries — shoulder, shoulder replacement, back and hip, though he later returned for one episode — the season finale — and surprised viewers. He did eventually return for the final installment as well.

He can be seen co-starring in Season 12 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” in which he portrays a fictionalized version of himself. He and David famously met at summer camp when they were 12 years old, but they didn’t like each other at first. They later reunited doing standup comedy in their 20s.

The late comedian found his roots in comedy in Los Angeles and New York in the 1970s. He became known for his specifically self-deprecating humor, using material from his own neuroses and addictions. Lewis famously drew from therapy sessions and his experiences with depression and anxiety for his jokes.

Bette Midler first announced his death on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died.”

Lewis is survived by his wife, Joyce.