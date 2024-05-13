Mark Damon, Film Sales Exec and Actor, Dies at 91

He produced films ranging from “The NeverEnding Story” to “Monster”

Producer Mark Damon and actress Erika Christensen (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mark Damon, who built a reputation as both as an actor early in his career before working as a film sales executive and producer, has died, according to media reports. He was 91 years old. His death comes just ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, where he was a frequent face.

His work as a producer included “Monster,” “Flight of the Navigator,” “The Upside of Anger,” “The NeverEnding Story” and numerous other projects. He was a producer or executive producer on more than 70 movies.

His last acting role was in 1997’s “Deceiver,” but he appeared in numerous projects from the 1950s through 1970s, including the late director Roger Corman’s “House of Usher.” His career featured numerous appearances in the popular so-called spaghetti western films of the time.

This news was first reported by Variety, citing his wife. His representatives also confirmed the news.

An older woman stands in a covered area next to a poster for Jaws on DVD. She has light-toned skin and blond hair.
Read Next
Susan Backlinie, the First Victim in 'Jaws,' Dies at 77

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.