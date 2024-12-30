5 Jimmy Carter Documentaries That Chronicle the Life, Legacy and Service of the Former President

The 39th U.S. president died Sunday at the age of 100

While he only served one term in office, former president Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100, leaves behind a towering legacy for what he did both in office and for his life of service after leaving the White House. Carter’s accomplishments, disappointments and dedication to serving others are chronicled in a handful of documentaries that are currently available to watch, all of which paint a portrait of a man who was beloved and admired by many across the entire political spectrum.

American Experience: Jimmy Carter (2002)

For a comprehensive look at Carter’s life and tenure, check out PBS’ “American Experience: Jimmy Carter.” The two-part, feature-length film traces Carter’s rise, fall and resurrection in American politics.

In Their Own Words: Jimmy Carter (2021)

Another PBS documentary on Jimmy Carter is “In Their Own Words,” which runs just under an hour and offers another comprehensive look at his life and political career. The film features interviews with authors, historians and David Letterman.

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President (2020)

Carter had a deep connection to music throughout his life and presidency, and this 2020 documentary highlights Carter’s friendships with musicians like Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers and features interviews with Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks and others.

Carterland (2021)

The 2021 doc “Carterland” paints a portrait of Carter as a misunderstood president, drawing on archival footage, experts, and insiders to “reveal how Carter’s selfless leadership and moral integrity ultimately cost him the presidency.”

Jimmy Carter: Man From Plains (2007)

Directed by Jonathan Demme, this film follows Carter on his book tour promoting “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid,” in which he tackled issues in the Middle East through talks that led to the Egypt-Israel peace treaty. The book itself stirred controversy over what some felt were anti-Israel assertions.

Jimmy Carter Interview (1996)

This 48-minute interview, recorded in 1996, isn’t exactly a documentary but does see Carter discussing his life and presidency in his own words. You can watch it online below.

