Drake Hogestyn, Longtime ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Dies at 70

Drake Hogestyn, who played John Black on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 70 years old.

The actor’s family announced his passing in a statement posted to Instagram.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination,” the statement says. “After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Hogestyn made his debut on the NBC soap in 1986 and appeared in over 4,200 episodes over the years, appearing on and off again as John Black. Hogestyn was let go from the show in 2008 along with Deidre Hall due to budget cuts, but returned in 2011.