Documentarians Brett Morgen and Alex Gibney paid tribute to “Super Size Me” filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who died at 53 on Thursday of complications from cancer.

Morgen — whose films include “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” about legendary producer Robert Evans; “Jane,” about celebrated anthropologist Jane Goodall; and “Moonage Daydream,” about David Bowie — wrote that the Oscar-nominated Spurlock “actually changed the world with his art.”

He was referring to the 2004 film “Super Size Me,” in which Spurlock ate only at McDonald’s for 30 days. After the Oscar-nominated movie’s release and gargantuan success, the fast food chain discontinued its “super size” promotional campaign.

“Morgan Spurlock achieved what most artists only dream: he actually changed the world with his art. He was an amazing father, brother, friend and one of the most important and influential filmmakers of my time. My heart breaks for his family and friends,” Morgen wrote on social media.

“Going Clear” director Alex Gibney tweeted, “Devastated to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague, Morgan Spurlock. Requiescat in pace.”

“Legally Blonde” screenwriter Kirsten Smith wrote on X, “[Spurlock was] a brilliant filmmaker who was incredibly kind to this fuzzy screenwriter awkwardly bounding up to him in public places many times over the years to fangirl over his work. He was a true national treasure.”

Cartoonist Gary Baseman shared photos with Spurlock, writing on social media, “Broke my heart to learn my friend @morganspurlocknyc passed away from complications of cancer. He was a talented filmmaker … He was so supportive of our art scene and such a smart, sweet guy.”

Taryn Southern, who was set to coproduce a Spurlock documentary about human intelligence in 2017, also remembered the late filmmaker on X.

“Deeply saddened today to hear of @MorganSpurlock’s passing,” she wrote. “He was brilliant, intensely creative and kind. His energy was infectious. These past few years, I hoped he would make a comeback … I did not know that he was quietly battling cancer. Rest in peace, Morgan.”

Rest in Peace, Morgan Spurlock !

Broke my heart to learn my friend, @morganspurlocknyc passed away from complications of cancer.

