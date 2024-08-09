Kevin Sullivan, Pro Wrestler Known for Playing Dark Villains, Dies at 74

Pro wrestler Kevin Sullivan has died, WWE shared in a statement Friday. The wrestling legend had been known to be in the hospital in the last few months, suffering complications after emergency surgery for a “devastating accident” in May, his family shared last month. He was 74 years old.

The wrestler’s family announced last month that he was in intensive care. Following the surgery that saved his leg, he faced complications including encephalitis and sepsis. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign for his care raised more than $50,000 with other wrestling industry notables donating, including Cody Rhodes, Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, Diamond Dallas Page, Tony Khan, Jim Cornette and others.

“WWE is saddened to learn Kevin Sullivan has passed away at age 74,” the company’s statement began. “A unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history, Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, retired wrestler turned chief content officer for WWE, shared his own remembrance on social media, writing, “Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans.”

Those creative ideas, often unusual for the world of wrestling and breaking from more grounded characters, included ideas for himself as a character as well as his influential work on the creative staff of WCW. He often used his sinister on-screen presence to lead other heel wrestlers to take on the heroic babyfaces of his era, well known for gimmicks such as his satanic “Prince of Darkness” character and playing a cult leader-esque manager at times.

“As a villain, Sullivan was a major rival for the ring’s most legendary heroes, including Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and The Road Warriors,” WWE noted in its statement. “He specialized in leading dangerous factions, which included his wicked Army of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Club, and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which introduced Big Show to the wrestling world.”

After Paul Wight debuted in WCW as “The Giant,” he would leave for WWE and become a main event star there as the Big Show.

“The onetime ‘Taskmaster’ also became a creative force behind the scenes for WCW,” WWE’s statement adds.

Sullivan, who worked as a wrestler from the 1970s through the ’90s, put together the storylines for both WCW and the Florida wrestling territory. His creative efforts in WCW included his infamous booking of a storyline with his real-life wife and wrestler Chris Benoit that led to her leaving Sullivan and marrying Benoit in real life.

“WWE extends its condolences to Sullivan’s family, friends and fans,” the company’s statement concludes.

His friend Barry Rose shared the news of his death, Canada’s Slam Wrestling reports, with Rose writing, “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he RIP and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”