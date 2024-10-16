Liam Payne, Former One Direction Member, Dies at 31 After Fall From Hotel Balcony

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne died Wednesday after falling from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel. He was 31.

Payne fell from the balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires Wednesday afternoon, according to local reports and additional confirmation from CNN and TMZ. He fell from the third floor of the hotel. It is unclear at this point if the fall was accidental or intentional.

A spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality said in a statement to the AP that the singer appeared to have “thrown himself from the balcony of his room.” They also said police were called to the hotel due to an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Payne was reportedly in Argentina to see former 1D bandmate Niall Horan perform in concert, according to the AP and local Argentine media.

The “Teardrops” singer rose to fame alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Horan as part of their boy band, One Direction. The group shot into fame in 2010 after finishing third on “The X Factor.”

They managed six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts before disbanding in 2016 with all five exploring solo ventures. Some of their biggest hits included “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Best Song Ever,” “Drag Me Down” and “Story of My Life.”

Payne released the song “Strip That Down” in 2017 as he started his solo career before dropping his debut solo album “LP1” in 2019. This March, he released another song called “Teardrops.” He said on his Instagram page at the time that the song was “born from many tears, not all mine.”

The singer had a son, Bear, in 2017 with Girls Aloud member and “X Factor” judge Cheryl Cole. He’s also survived by his parents Geoff and Karen Payne, and two sisters Ruth and Nicola.