Chita Rivera, best known for her Broadway roles in “Chicago” and “West Side Story” to name a few, has died. She was 91.

The actress’ daughter Lisa Mordente announced the news.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91,” Frimark said in a statement to People on Tuesday.

The actress portrayed Anita in the Broadway musical “West Side Story,” later adapted into the 1961 film that starred Rita Moreno in the role. She later reprised the career-launching role under Seth Redetsky’s direction at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Aside from “West Side Story” and her role of Nickie in “Chicago,” Rivera’s more than 30 Broadway credits include “Guys and Dolls,” “Can-Can,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Jerry’s Girls,” “Seventh Heaven,” “Mr. Wonderful” and more.

She won Tony Awards for her lead performances in musicals “The Rink” alongside Liza Minnelli and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” and she was nominated for six additional Tonys.

Rivera received her Kennedy Center Honor from President George W. Bush in 2002. Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa.

Kristin Chenoweth mourned the loss of her Broadway predecessor on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“There was only you. Then everyone else,” the “Wicked” alumna tweeted. “I looked up to you and always will admire you as a talent and mostly as a person! A kick butt woman you were. All the rest of us just wanna be you.”