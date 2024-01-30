‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast Competes on ‘Weakest Link’ Special | Exclusive Video

Lindsay Arnold, Galen Gering and Tina Huang are among those going head-to-head when the NBC show returns on April 2

The cast of “Days of Our Lives” is headed to “Weakest Link,” and host Jane Lynch can’t help but get swept up in the drama.

In an exclusive video of the special shared with TheWrap, Lynch welcomes eight “Days of Our Lives” stars — including Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo, and Tina Huang — to go head-t0-head as they earn money for charity. As Lynch introduces the hopefuls, she goes all-out in embracing the soap opera’s dramatics.

“Tonight I’ve gathered together eight ‘Days of Our Lives’ stars to earn money for charity,” Lynch said in the clip before her voiceover interrupts her by questioning, “but is that really why I did it?”

“They’ll face challenging questions — like who’s the father of my unborn twin sister’s cousin’s aunt’s dog sitter?” Lynch continued in her voiceover. “And a chance to win up to $1 million,” she says, before her inner monologue cuts in saying, “I’d like to see these drama queens try.”

Jane-Lynch-Weakest-Link
Read Next
Jane Lynch Won't Be a Total Grinch on 'Weakest Link' Holiday Special: 'The Spirit of Christmas Always Wins Out'

In addition to Arnold, Gering and Huang, “Days of Our Lives” cast members appearing on the special include Bryan Dattilo, Victoria Konefal, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf and Zach Tinker. 

The special will kick off the return of “Weakest Link,” which is set to air next on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and will stream the series next day on Peacock. 

“Weakest Link” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Ryan O’Dowd serving as an executive producer by for BBC Studios.

Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original show’s run on NBC, serves as showrunner and EP for “Weakest Link” alongside Lynch and Aaron Solomon, who also executive produce the competition show.

The-Talk
Read Next
CBS Daytime Lineup Scores Most-Watched Week of the Season, Hits Biggest Audience in Nearly a Year | Exclusive

Check out exclusive photos from the special below:

Casey Durkin/NBC

Tina Huang on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Victoria Konefal on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Martha Madison on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Bryan Dattilo on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Zach Tinker on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Lindsay Arnold on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Galen Gering and Lindsay Arnold on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Galen Gering on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Several cast members from “Days of Our Lives” appear on a special episode of “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Eric Martsolf on “Weakest Link.”

Casey Durkin/NBC

Martha Madison and Tina Huang on “Weakest Link.”

dolly-parton-lenny-kravitz-angela-bassett-ken-jeong
Read Next
'Sherri' Books Dolly Parton, Lenny Kravitz, Angela Bassett and Ken Jeong as Upcoming Guests | Exclusive

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.