The cast of “Days of Our Lives” is headed to “Weakest Link,” and host Jane Lynch can’t help but get swept up in the drama.

In an exclusive video of the special shared with TheWrap, Lynch welcomes eight “Days of Our Lives” stars — including Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo, and Tina Huang — to go head-t0-head as they earn money for charity. As Lynch introduces the hopefuls, she goes all-out in embracing the soap opera’s dramatics.

“Tonight I’ve gathered together eight ‘Days of Our Lives’ stars to earn money for charity,” Lynch said in the clip before her voiceover interrupts her by questioning, “but is that really why I did it?”

“They’ll face challenging questions — like who’s the father of my unborn twin sister’s cousin’s aunt’s dog sitter?” Lynch continued in her voiceover. “And a chance to win up to $1 million,” she says, before her inner monologue cuts in saying, “I’d like to see these drama queens try.”

In addition to Arnold, Gering and Huang, “Days of Our Lives” cast members appearing on the special include Bryan Dattilo, Victoria Konefal, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf and Zach Tinker.

The special will kick off the return of “Weakest Link,” which is set to air next on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and will stream the series next day on Peacock.

“Weakest Link” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Ryan O’Dowd serving as an executive producer by for BBC Studios.

Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original show’s run on NBC, serves as showrunner and EP for “Weakest Link” alongside Lynch and Aaron Solomon, who also executive produce the competition show.

Check out exclusive photos from the special below: