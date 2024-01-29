CBS’ daytime programming lineup has scored its biggest weekly audience of the 2023-2024 season, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Boosted by daytime staples “The Talk,” “The Price Is Right,” “Let’s Make a Deal” and dramas “Young and the Restless” and “Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS averaged 3.11 million viewers during the week of Jan. 15, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, marking the network’s most-watched week in nearly a year since week of Feb. 13, 2023.

During the week of Jan. 15, CBS scored the highest viewership among its broadcast competitors for the 1,432 consecutive week, with CBS outpacing ABC by over 972,000 viewers during the week.

Viewership for “The Talk” hit 1.43 million viewers — its most-watched week since the week of April 24, 2023 — with guest Niecy Nash-Betts’ Tuesday episode scoring the biggest show performance since March 22, 2023, with 1.66 million viewers.

Likewise, game shows “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal” also posted impressive audience figures, with the 4.63 million viewers brought in by “The Price Is Right” marking the show’s best performing week since the week of Jan. 30, 2023, while “Let’s Make a Deal” scored its biggest audience since Feb. 13, 2023, with 2.67 million viewers.

As daytime dramas “Young and the Restless” and “Bold and the Beautiful” brought in 3.39 million viewers and 2.89 million viewers, respectively, the shows similarly scored their highest weekly viewership since Dec. 25, 2023.

Season to date, CBS is averaging 2.95 million viewers across its daytime programming, marking a 43% lead over ABC and 143% advantage over NBC, positioning the network to maintain its No. 1 spot after 37 consecutive seasons. “The Price Is Right” currently ranks as the most-watched broadcast program in daytime, while “Young and the Restless” and “Bold and the Beautiful” marked the top two broadcast daytime dramas.

On streaming platforms, streaming viewership for CBS’ daytime programming also saw significant growth when compared to last season’s viewership across Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app. “Young and the Restless” saw the largest growth from last season with 28% while “Let’s Make a Deal” saw a 20% uptick and “Bold and the Beautiful” was up 19%. “The Price Is Right” also saw a 15% increase and “The Talk” increased its viewership by 2%.