You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” has hit a 47-week viewership high, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As Barrymore hosted guests like the “Mean Girls” cast — including Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Christopher Briney — as well as Billy Porter, the daytime talk show scored 1.34 million average total viewers during the week of Jan. 8, according to national Nielsen figures, marking a 47-week high.

The syndicated talk show continues to grow its audience, as TheWrap reported exclusively that the series averaged 1.1 million viewers in the last week of October.

The talker also scored a 0.91 household rating during the week of Jan. 8, marking its highest rated week ever. That’s up 13.8% from the 0.8 household rating brought in by the talker during the week of Oct. 30.

On the digital front, “The Drew Barrymore Show” scored 28 million views across Facebook, TikTok and YouTube during the week of Jan. 7 through Jan. 13, outpacing its talk show competitors.

On Thursday’s episode, Andie MacDowell is set to surprise Barrymore by bringing out Dermot Mulroney and Mary Stuart Masterson for a “Bad Girls” reunion in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary.

Friday’s episode will host “American Fiction” star Erika Alexander, who dives into the making of the Oscar-nominated film. And to mark the 30th anniversary of “Living Single,” Alexander will play a special round of Final Five with questions from costar Queen Latifah.

In the next two weeks, Barrymore will host the full cast of “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” — including Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald and Calista Flockhart — as well as Austin Butler and Callum Turner, who star in Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air.”

Additional guests slated to appear on the daytime talk show in the coming weeks include Chrissy Teigen, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Oliver and Sam Rockwell.



