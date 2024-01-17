‘Sherri’ Books Dolly Parton, Lenny Kravitz, Angela Bassett and Ken Jeong as Upcoming Guests | Exclusive

Gloria Gaynor, JB Smoove, Janelle James, Kelly Rowland and Darlene Love will also appear on the show this spring

“Sherri” has booked Dolly Parton, Lenny Kravitz, Angela Bassett and Ken Jeong as upcoming guests, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Additional bookings for the spring season include Omar J. Dorsey, Jamie Oliver, Jennifer Nettles, Carla Hall, Gloria Gaynor, JB Smoove, Janelle James, Kelly Rowland and Darlene Love.

Parton is slated to appear on Jan. 23, with Jeong arriving the next day on Jan. 24 while Bassett is to join the show on March 14.

Celebrity guest stars from the fall include Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Jon Batiste, Leslie Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Tina Knowles, Titus Burgess, Michael Che, David Oyelowo, Henry Winkler, Marlon Wayans, Swizz Beatz, Lisa Ann Walter, Andrew Dice Clay, Jojo Siwa, Ludacris, Niecy Nash-Betts, Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Sterling K Brown, Craig Robinson, Hannah Waddingham and Cynthia Erivo.

During Oprah’s December appearance on “Sherri,” the TV mogul told Shepherd she was “passing the baton” to her as the pair reflected on the former talk-show host’s legacy.

“Sherri,” which premiered its second season on Sept. 18, has posted impressive gains across the fall, with the Sherri Shepherd-hosted talker delivering the largest improvement across daytime talk shows with a 13.5% boost in household rating from its Season 2 premiere through Dec. 18.

The talk show outpaced the growth seen from “Live with Kelly and Mark” since its Sept. 11 premiere, which saw a 12% uptick, as well as that of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which boosted its household rating by 9.8% since its Oct. 16 premiere, and “Karamo,” which saw a 8.4% rating increase since premiering on Sept. 18.

“Sherri” also more than more than doubled growth for “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which saw a 4.3% ratings uptick, while “The Jennifer Hudson Show” saw a 2.4% growth and “The Tamron Hall Show” saw a slight 1.6% decrease since its Sept. 11 premiere.

“Sherri” also continued its reign as the second most-watched daytime talk show among women 25-54 in the first half of November, with only “Live With Kelly and Mark” scoring higher than “Sherri.” 

