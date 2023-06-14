Sherri Shepherd’s “Sherri” has elevated Fernita Wynn to showrunner and EP ahead of the daytime talk show’s sophomore season.

Additionally, Joelle Dawson-Calia has also been promoted to executive producer as Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick become co-executive producers. Prior to the role shifts, Wynn and Dawson-Calia, served as co-executive producers while Schanda and Fitzpatrick assumed the roles of senior supervising producer and supervising producer, respectively.

Wynn, Dawson-Calia, Schanda and Fitzpatrick, all of whom have worked on “Sherri” since its fall 2022 launch, will work alongside Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray, who both serve as executive producers for the show.

The news comes as Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury prepares to wrap up its debut season of “Sherri” on Friday, June 16, before the nationally syndicated talk show returns for its second installment on Monday, September 18.

“I’m thrilled to have Fernita Wynn promoted to executive producer and showrunner and lead the production team at ‘Sherri’ for season two. I’m also happy to announce the elevation of Joelle Dawson, Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick, who will work alongside Jawn Murray and me as we continue to bring our ‘good time’ to daytime,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I’m grateful for this rockstar TV team that helped make the first season of ‘Sherri’ a success and the No. 1 new talk show in daytime. Expect the unexpected as we embark on our second season!”

Becoming the No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talk show from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, Fox Television Stations recently renewed “Sherri” through the 2024-25 season. The second installment of “Sherri” has been cleared in 98% of the U.S., including on Sinclair, Nexstar and Cox.

In its first season, the New York-based weekday talk show received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series and as well as four Daytime Emmy nominations, including a nomination for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Shepherd.