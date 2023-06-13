Chris-Christie-Town-Hall

Chris Christie’s CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by Anderson Cooper on Monday, June 12 (Courtesy of CNN)

CNN’s Chris Christie Town Hall Reaches 1.35 Million Viewers, Biggest Audience Since Trump’s

by | June 13, 2023 @ 4:00 PM

The Monday evening program doubled viewership for Mike Pence and Nikki Haley’s appearances

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

CNN’s town hall with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie drew in the network’s largest audience for the series since the buzzy May town hall with former President Donald Trump.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Jake Tapper on CNN talking Marjorie Taylor Greene and antisemitism

Jake Tapper Tells CNN Control Room to Stop Airing Trump Cafe ‘Spectacle’: ‘That’s Enough of That’ (Video)
Starfield screenshot by Bethesda

‘Starfield’ Rockets Into the Top 10 PC Game Sellers List With Big Preorders | Chart
the-flash-ezra-miller

‘The Flash’ Sequel on the Table Despite DC Reboot – but First Film Has to Pass the Box Office Test
E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump (Getty Images)

E. Jean Carroll Can Amend Trump Defamation Suit to Include CNN Town Hall Comments, Judge Rules
Rachel Maddow on new Trump Indictment

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Sweeps Fox News and CNN Amid Trump Indictment Coverage
George Takei

For Older Male Actors, Streaming Means Age Is Just a Number | Charts
Manifest

‘Manifest’ Final Season Leads Netflix Top 10 List With 78 Million Hours

‘Diablo IV’ Launches YouTube Series With Chloe Grace Moretz Crafting Her Own Character (Exclusive Video)