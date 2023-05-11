Trump Town Hall CNN E Jean Carroll Comments

CNN

CNN’s Trump Broadcast Nabs 3.1 Million Viewers in Network’s 2nd-Most-Watched Town Hall Since 2016

by | May 11, 2023 @ 11:44 AM

Wednesday’s live event drew an audience of 703,000 among adults 25-54

CNN’s highly criticized town hall with Donald Trump was watched by an audience of 3.1 million viewers, making it the second most watched single-candidate town halls since 2016.

