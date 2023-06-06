Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley greets voters at a town hall event (Photo credit: Getty Collection)

Cable News Ratings: CNN’s Nikki Haley Town Hall Reaches 562,000 Viewers, Down 83% From Trump’s

by | June 6, 2023 @ 9:59 AM

The network’s divisive Trump town hall drew in 3.3 million viewers in May

CNN’s town hall with Republican nominee candidate Nikki Haley drew in an audience of 562,000 total viewers, down 83% from the network’s highly criticized town hall with Donald Trump last month.

As the former South Carolina Governor hoped to lure Republicans away from 2024 GOP presidential rivals Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the town hall event drew in 562,000 total viewers and 136,000 viewers in the cable key demographic among adults 25-54, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings.

