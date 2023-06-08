The Dana Bash-moderated event was up 4.5% from the network’s town hall with Nikki Haley

As the politician took his turn to answer questions ahead of the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election, the hour-long event drew in a total viewership of 632,000 and 128,000 viewers in the key cable demographic among adults 25-54, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

While Pence’s town hall was down 81% from network’s town hall with his former running mate Donald Trump — which scored a viewership of 3.3 million — the Wednesday telecast was up 4.5% from CNN’s town hall with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley earlier this week, which brought in 562,000 total viewers during its Sunday airing.

Whereas Haley’s town hall scored the highest demo viewership among the cable news networks during its Sunday evening time slot, CNN’s town hall with Pence did little to move the needle against its competitors as CNN came in third place among both total viewership and demo viewership in the 9 p.m. time slot when the town hall aired.

In terms of total viewers, Fox News’ “Hannity” and MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” both of which aired in the 9 p.m. hour, overtook CNN’s total viewership, with Fox News nabbing 1.9 million viewers and MSNBC scoring 1.3 million viewers during the hour, both more than doubling CNN’s total viewership.

The trend continued in the demo, as CNN’s demo viewership of 128,000 trailed behind MSNBC’s demo viewership of 170,000 and Fox News’ demo viewership of 147,000 in the 9 p.m. hour.

The town hall also did little to boost CNN’s overall primetime ratings for Wednesday, as Fox News led the night with 1.4 million viewers while MSNBC came in second place with 1.1 million viewers on average, leaving CNN in third place with 509,000 total viewers in primetime. In the demo, Fox News’ came in the No. 1 spot with 157,000 viewers in the demo while MSNBC came in second place with 142,000 demo viewers in primetime and CNN came in third place with 107,000 viewers in the demo.