Wayne Northrop, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Dynasty’ Star, Dies at 77

Wayne Northrop, who payed Detective Roman Brady on “Days on Our Lives” and chauffeur Michael Culhane on “Dynasty,” has died. He was 77.

Northrop’s death was confirmed to multiple news outlets by his publicist, Cynthia Snyder, and his wife, Lynn Herring Northrop. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018 and died at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home.

“Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” Lynn Herring Northrop said in a statement. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home, for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”

Northrop first played Detective Brady from 1981 to 1984 before he returned to the role in 1991. He also played Dr. Alex North from 1995-1996.

Wayne Northrop was born on April 12, 1947, in Sumner, Washington. He earned a degree in communications from the University of Washington and married his wife on May 9, 1981. He is survived by Lynn Herring Northrop and their two sons.