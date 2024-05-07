Actor Ian Gelder, who played Kevan Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” has died at age 74.

Gelder’s partner and fellow actor Ben Daniels confirmed his death Tuesday on Instagram.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder. Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast,” Daniels wrote.

Gelder died after a five month battle with bile duct cancer. The photo shared by Daniels was taken after Gelder was released from “the worst three weeks” of a hospital stay last Christmas.

“He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years,” Daniels continued in his post. “If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side.

“He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni. Xxxx”

His management team – DPA Management – also mourned Gelder’s death on their X account.

“It was a pleasure to represent Ian Gelder for the latter part of his career. The world will be a lesser place without him in it. Ian was such a lovely person and a wonderful actor. I know he will be hugely missed by all those that loved him and worked alongside him.”

Gelder is perhaps best known for his role of Kevan Lannister in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” He appeared in 12 episodes of the series from 2011-2016. He also had a recurring role in “Doctor Who” spinoff “Torchwood,” and appeared in “His Dark Materials” and “State of Emergency.”