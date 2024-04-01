Barbara Rush, the actress best known for starring in “It Came From Outer Space,” “Peyton Place” and “All My Children,” died on Sunday. She was 97 years old.

Rush’s daughter, Fox News correspondent Claudia Cowan, confirmed her mother’s passing to Fox News Digital, saying “My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition.”

Rush was, of course, best known for playing Ellen Fields in the 1953 film “It Came From Outer Space.” That performance earned her a Golden Globe the following year. She also starred in “When Worlds Collide,” making her a fan-favorite in the sci-fi genre.

Outside of film, Rush was best known as a soap actress, starring in multiple hit series, including “Peyton Place” and as Nola in “All My Children.” Rush later starred as Ruth Camden in 10 episodes of “7th Heaven.”

In fact, the series marked her last major acting role. Her final role altogether seemingly came in 2017; she’s credited in a short called “Bleeding Hearts: The Arteries of Glenda Bryant.”

In her statement, Rush’s daughter added that “It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family.”