‘The Boys’ Teases Bloody War Against the Supes in New Season 4 Trailer | Video

The stakes have never been higher than in trailer for “The Boys” Season 4. The surprise video was shown to fans during the inaugural CCXP México event and was followed by a panel with series stars Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit.

The fourth season of the Prime Video original is set to premiere on June 13 with three episodes. It will then be followed by a new episode weekly, ending with its season finale on July 18. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“I look back at my life, and all I see are the messes I’ve made. And I ain’t got time to fix it,” Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) says in this first trailer. “I’m gonna do one thing right with the time I got left. But I can’t do it alone.”

The trailer then cuts to a shot of people rioting outside before switching to Homelander’s (Anthony Starr) notably darker side of this saga. “This country is corrupt beyond repair, so we’ve got to save it. It’s not going to be easy,” Starr says. “We’ll have to do some terrible things for the greater good. You’ll no longer be beloved celebrities. You will be wrathful gods. Show me a little wrath.”

That wrath takes the form of several bloody deaths and at least one kidnapping. That’s when Billy unveils his master plan: a virus that can kill superheroes.

“This is insane and desperate, even for you,” Starlight (Erin Moriarty) says in the trailer.

“Well, insanely desperate is where we are. Don’t you think, love?” Billy responds. Watch the full trailer above.

The fourth season of the Prime Video original shows the world on the brink of destruction. As the Homelander-controlled Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) inches closer to the White House, Butcher, who has lost his position as leader of The Boys and the respect of his team, only has months to live. “With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late,” a logline for the series reads.

In addition to Starr, Urban, Moriarty, Crawford, Fukuhara and Doumit, “The Boys” stars Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Colby Minifie, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will also star newcomers Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who created the graphic novel the series is based on, series as its executive producers with Eric Kripke serving as the series’ executive producer and showrunner. Other EPs include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter. “The Boys” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.