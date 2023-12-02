The first trailer for Prime Video’s “The Boys” is here, and with it we’ve finally gotten our first glimpse of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. But sorry folks, Morgan’s role is still a mystery.

What isn’t a mystery is that Homelander (Anthony Starr) is even more unhinged than when we last saw him at the end of “Gen V,” because now he’s thinking about the Roman Empire.

“Rome, Greece, all democracies fail. Because people are f—n’ stupid. But if you crush the masses, who builds your monuments, whose tongues your taint? No, the people will tear apart themselves,” Sister Sage says to Homelander in the trailer. “You’ve just got to nudge them a little. Then, you get to swoop in, be the one saving it.”

“Like Caesar?” Homelander asks.

“Like Caesar,” Sage replies.

Uh oh, and just in time for an election year too. Way to help us all relax, Prime Video. Watch the trailer above.

So yeah, Homelander (the world’s most powerful super hero) want to split the difference between Donald Trump and Augustus Caesar — and his super powered son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) seems to be turning into a chip off the old block, judging from how he flings someone cruelly into a building late in the trailer. Making things worse, he controls Vought International which, for those of you late to “The Boys,” is essentially what would happen if News Corp was somehow also Lockheed Martin.

Meanwhile the show’s actual protagonists (the actual boys) are still trying to take Homelander and Vought, and if Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) gets his way, all super heroes down for good. Per the official logline:

“It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie (Jack Quaid) of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.“

Now, to be strictly accurate, Soldier Boy isn’t actually the “first” super hero. That would be the ex-but-not-reformed-Nazi Liberty (Aya Cash), who after getting Homelander hooked on fascism in “The Boys” Season 2 was brutally injured and then murdered early in Season 3. But they’re both from World War 2 and Jensen Ackles is so awesom in the role that we’ll let Soldier Boy have the title if it means more of him.

Meanwhile, like we said, we still don’t know who Morgan is playing, but based on the brief scene included in the trailer, he’s an old acquaintance of Butcher.

“Your team, what’s your code name again?” Morgan’s character asks while they sit together in what looks like a low rent government office.

“The Boys,” Billy responds.

“Oomf, who came up with that s–t?” Morgan’s character replies.

Also back for Season 4 are Erin Moriarty as Staerlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frnechie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neumann.

The show was developed by Eric Kripke, who serves as an executive producer alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ori Marmur, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson and Michaela Starr. Phil Sgriccia, Julian Holmes, Nelson Cragg, Sarah Boyd are slated as directors for the season.