“The Boys” will fly back onto Amazon’s Prime Video screens for Season 4 on June 13, with a three-episode premiere.

Eric Kripke’s TV adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s New York Times bestselling comic book is officially on its way back, along with its stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti. Joining the the superhero cast is Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The eight-episode season will land exclusively on Prime Video, airing new episodes weekly until its finale on Thursday, July 18.

Here’s the official synopsis for “The Boys” Season 4:

In Season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The news comes months after “The Boys’” college-based spinoff series “Gen V” wrapped its first season in November 2023. That show was already renewed for Season 2.

“The Boys” is executive produced by Robertson, Ennis, and was developed by Kripke, who also serves as showrunner for the series as well as executive producer. Other executive producers include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, along with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.