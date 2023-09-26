From the universe of Prime Video’s hit show “The Boys” comes its spin-off series “Gen V,” which will give you the same thrills, kills and superhero drama fans love from its predecessor.

The show features an all-new set of Supes: Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), Sam (Asa Germann) and Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

The group is the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and they are all competing to earn the top ranking at their school, Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, with hopes of ultimately joining the force, The Seven.

The show was developed by Craig Robinson, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke, and it will land on Prime Video on Sept. 29. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When does “Gen V” come out? Is “Gen V” streaming?

“Gen” comes out on Prime Video on Sept. 29.

What is “Gen V” about?

“Gen V” tells the story of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, an injectable chemical that can turn normal humans into powerful, nearly-unstoppable beings who possess abilities like mighty strength, telekinesis and super speed. While competing to earn the top ranking at their school, the young heroes will put their skills to the test while juggling their moral compass. And when the school’s dark and twisted secrets come to light, the students must decide between whether they’d like to be a hero or a villain. The series is a spinoff of “The Boys.”

Who is in the “Gen V” cast?

The cast of “Gen V” includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. Jessie T. Usher, who plays A-Train; Colby Minifie, who plays Ashley Barrett and P.J. Byrne, who plays Adam Bourke, will appear in the show as their characters from “The Boys.”

Where can I catch up on “The Boys”?

All three seasons of “The Boys” are currently streaming on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer for “Gen V” below: