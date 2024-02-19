‘Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Berlin,” the prequel to “Money Heist” based on the character of the same name, has been renewed at Netflix for Season 2.

This comes after the widely watched original cracked Netflix’s list of most watched non-English language shows to date. At 53.1 million views, it currently stands in ninth place on that all-time list.

Pedro Alonso, who portrays Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin, in both the prequel and in the original series, will return for this second season. The rest of Berlin’s heisting gang will also return, including Michelle Jenner (“Isabel”), who plays electronics engineer Keila; Tristán Ulloa (“Fariña”), who plays philanthropic professor and Berlin’s confidant Damián; Begoña Vargas (“Welcome to Eden”), who plays the adventurous Cameron; Julio Peña Fernández (“Through My Window”), who plays Berlin’s righthand squire, Roi; and Joel Sánchez, who plays the gang’s man of action Bruce.

Filming for Season 2 will begin in 2025. Co-creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato will return for the project. The pair also collaborated together on “Money Heist” and “Sky Rojo.”

“Berlin” takes place several years before the events of “Money Heist” and the tragic end of the Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) brother. Set primarily in Paris, the series follows Berlin and his gang as they steal €44 million in jewels and frame the security team surrounding the treasure for their crime. But this run-of-the-mill high-stakes heist becomes complicated when Berlin falls for the victim’s wife.

“Money Heist” has long been a mega-hit for Netflix. Three of its seasons — Parts 3, 4 and 5 — rank on the streamer’s most popular non-English TV list, a roundup of the most watched shows on Netflix during their first 90 days. Part 4 of the series currently ranks in second place as the most watched installment, accounting for 106 million views. And “Berlin” has followed in this criminal drama’s footsteps.

During the first week of its premiere, “Berlin” became the most-watched series globally and reached the Top 10 list in 91 countries. It has remained on the Top 10 non-English TV list for seven consecutive weeks.

“Berlin” marks the second spinoff connected to “Money Heist.” In 2022, Netflix released a South Korean version of the heisting drama, “Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area.”