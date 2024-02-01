Netflix has unveiled its first look at “Squid Game” Season 2 as part of its series and film preview for 2024.

After teasing 27 other upcoming movies, shows and live events, the three-minute video ends with short clip from the South Korean mega-hit.

“You’re going to regret the choice you made,” an unknown person says over the phone.

“I will find you no matter what it takes,” a determined Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) replies, but this time around he’s sporting bright red hair.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for “Squid Game” Season 2 but has confirmed that it will be released later this year. Season 1 of the series first premiered in September of 2021 and quickly became a global hit. At 265.2 million views, the series still remains the most-watched Netflix original of all time, outpacing English-language heavy-hitters like “Wednesday” and “Red Notice.” The series even spawned its own reality show, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which premiered in the fall of 2023.

That’s not the only major show that will be released this year. In February, Season 6 of “Love Is Blind,” the debut of the live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and the second season of the sports docuseries “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” will premiere. They will be followed in March by the live tennis competition “The Netflix Slam” and the latest series from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss as well as Alexander Woo “3 Body Problem.” May and June will see new episodes of “Bridgerton” Season 3, and “Arcane” Season 2 will premiere in November.

Additionally, 2024 is expected to see the final seasons of “Sweet Tooth,” “Cobra Kai,” “Elite” and “The Umbrella Academy.” New seasons of the Keri Russell thriller “The Diplomat,” the Chase Stokes action-drama “Outer Banks,” the thriller “The Night Agent,” the second installment of the Ryan Murphy drama “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” the third season of the rom-com “Heartstopper” and the Lily Collins-led rom-com “Emily in Paris” will also be released.

Finally, for new series, the Betty Gilpin-starring drama about the American West “American Primeval,” the British spy thriller “Black Doves,” the Formula One documentary “Senna” and the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring drama about parental bonding and puppets “Eric” will premiere this year. Another “Netflix Cup” is also supposed to take place in 2024.