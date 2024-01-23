‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Will Premiere This Year, Netflix Says

“Squid Game” Season 2 is gearing up for a 2024 release, according to Netflix.

The action drama series from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is set to return with its second installment this year, Netflix announced in a letter to its shareholders on Tuesday. No date is currently known for the Season 2 launch.

“Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024,” the letter read. “Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like ‘The Diplomat’ S2, ‘Bridgerton’ S3, ‘Squid Game’ S2 and ‘Empress’ S2.”

The Korean-language series debuted its first season in September 2021 to massive success and now holds the titles of Netflix’s most-watched show ever and the streamer’s most-watched non-English TV show of all-time. To date, “Squid Game” Season 1 has logged 265.2 million views, outpacing the 252.1 million views logged by “Wednesday,” which ranks as Netflix’s most-watched English TV show.

“Squid Game” also receiving a whopping 14 Emmy nods for its first season and six wins, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Stunt Performance, among others.

In June 2022, Netflix announced on social media that a second installment of “Squid Game” had been greenlit. The message appeared alongside a letter from Dong-hyuk thanking fans for “watching and loving our show.”

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year,” Dong-hyuk wrote. “But it took 12 dys for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

Following its success, Netflix turned the drama series into a reality show, titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which debuted on the streamer in November 2023. Like”‘Squid Game,” the reality series brought together 456 players who replicated the show’s tasks (in a non-lethal manner) as they competed for the grand prize of $4.56 million.