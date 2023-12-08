All the ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Season 1 Games, Tests, Challenges and Chores Explained

“Squid Game: The Challenge” left viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its run, largely thanks to the memorable games that the reality competition show brought to life.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” has officially ended its first season, with a second season already greenlit and in the process of casting its next bundle of 456 players who will risk it all to win $4.56 million. It’s not an easy game, and not everyone is cut out for how tactical and conniving participants can get. And unlike its inspiration “Squid Game,” the competition series includes challenges, chores and tests that pit players against one another and gauge how noble one can remain in an effort to win the multimillion-dollar-prize.

For Season 1, Player 287, Mai Whellan, came out as the winner. Here’s a breakdown of all the games and every episode’s challenges and chores that Mai had to succeed in to make to the end.

Episode 1: “Red Light, Green Light”

“Red Light, Green Light” in Episode 1 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Photo credit: Netflix)

Just like in Netflix’s “Squid Game” series, the game “Red Light, Green Light” kicked show off the show as the 456 players’ first challenge. In five minutes, the participants had to make it to the end of a dry dirt-covered field while evading the attention of a giant electronic doll named Younghee. Players could only move when Younghee was turned away, if the doll caught someone in motion, they were immediately eliminated.

Out of the 456 players, 259 were eliminated in the first round in the competition series, leaving 197 remaining. This episode shares the same title as the first episode in “Squid Game.”

Episode 1’s Test: Peeling Carrots

Player 101 (Kyle) and Player 134 (Dani) in Test 1 in Episode 1 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Photo credit: Netflix)

For the first “chore” (which ends up being a test) of the season, Player 101 (Kyle) and Player 134 (Dani) were instructed to work together to peel carrots. While doing so, the “Squid Game: The Challenge” announcer gave the pair a test, which was to either give one player an advantage in the next game or choose a player to eliminate. They decision was completely anonymous and was shared with the entire group the following day. They chose to eliminate Player 200 (Mothi).

The end of the episode revealed the next game, Dalgona.

Episode 2: “The Man With the Umbrella”

Episode 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Photo credit: Netflix)

The second game, Dalgona, was also taken from the “Squid Game”show. First: players were split into four lines. The first person of each line was then sent into the game room where they would have to decide with the three other line leaders which shape (circle, triangle, star or umbrella) the players in their respective lines would carve out. The leaders had to choose different shapes from one another. And before the players could get started, they all had to agree on their lines’ shapes, and if they didn’t do so in the two minutes they were given, they’d all be eliminated.

Episode 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Photo credit: Netflix)

Once the game started, players had to use a needle to carve out the shapes that were stamped into a candy honeycomb cookie in under 10 minutes.

Episode 2’s challenge: Telephone

Episode 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Photo credit: Netflix)

In the second half of Episode 2, a telephone was placed in the players’ dormitory. Once it rang, Player 198 (Husnain) picked up and was instructed not to hang up the call until he was told to do so. As a result of answering the call, Player 198 was given a treat, which turned out to be burgers and fries. However, when he picked up the ringing phone a second time, he was instructed to convince another player — within two minutes — to pick up the call in order to save himself from immediate elimination.

The result of the challenge was revealed in Episode 3 “War.” Player 198 failed and was eliminated.

Episode 3: “War”

Episode 3 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Netflix)

Steering away from the “Squid Game”-inspired games came one that emulated the classic board game “Battleship.” In the show, the players divided into four teams, with two pairs set to go up against one another. Each team had to choose a captain and the captain chose their own lieutenant, who was second in command. In order to win, the team had to fire missiles at the opposing team. Players were only eliminated when their entire ship was sunk. The first captain to sink two of the other team’s ships won. The game started with 118 players and ended with 73.

There were no challenges or tests in this episode, but two elimination tests were introduced ahead of the next game.

Episode 4: “Nowhere to Hide”

Episode 4 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Netflix)

The two elimination tests were carried into Episode 4 “Nowhere to Hide” and Episode 5 “Trick or Treat.” Each test was orchestrated in front of everyone, sparking new divisions between the remaining players. The episode also included one chore.

Episode 4’s test: Choose three people to be eliminated.

Episode 4 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Netflix)

For the first test, each player was instructed to choose one player to eliminate. The three players with the most votes were eliminated. Player 374 (Andy), Player 330 (Kien) and Player 161 (Lorenzo) were eliminated. The second elimination test took place the next morning, which appeared in Episode 5 “Trick or Treat.”

Episode 4’s chore: Ddakji

“Squid Game” Season 1 (Netflix)

Player 232 (Rick) and Player 243 (Stephen) were selected to play the Korean game Ddakji, which involves two or more players using paper tiles to flip their opponent’s on its other side. Each player ended up keeping their spot in the competition, but Rick was gifted a candy bar for his skills in the chore.

Episode 5: “Trick or Treat”

Episode 5 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

In the “Pop Goes the Weasel”-like challenge, five players volunteered their participation. Five boxes were then placed in front of them. Each box gave its respective player a different outcome, which included being eliminated, getting an advantage in the next game, choosing one person to be eliminated, choosing two be eliminated and choosing three people to be eliminated. Players 183 (Jesse), Player 229 (Phalisia), Player 130 (Jakoben), Player 375 (Joel) and Player 087 (Kyle) all volunteered.

Player 183 eliminated Player 026 (Amber) and Player 141 (Dash), Player 375 was eliminated by his box, Player 087 chose to eliminate Player 176 (Darius), Player 130 was given an advantage in the next game and Player 229 chose to eliminate 130, Player 243 (Stephen) and Player 232 (Rick).

Episode 5’s chore: Making orange juice

Episode 5 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

For the next chore, five players — Player 278 (Ashley), Player 287 (Mai), Player 054 (Lucia) Player 097 (Jada), Player 065 (Dylan) — volunteered to squeeze all the juice from the oranges provided, and then fill all of the the three jars in 30 minutes.

Episode 5 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

If successful, the entire dorms received a treat, which was a picnic with one other person of their choosing. Ultimately, the picnic revealed the players’ next game, Marbles.

Episode 6: “Goodbye”

Episode 6 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

The next game was marbles. Players played against their picnic pairs with 20 minutes to play a game of marbles in any way they chose. Any pairs that failed to have a winner were eliminated.

Some players decided the winner would be determined by making the most marbles in a bucket, and others agreed on the winner as whoever threw their marble closest to the steps in the game field.

Episode 6’s test: Allegiance

Episode 6 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

The remaining players had to choose a captain who would lead the next test. Only 20 players could pass to the next game. Starting with the captain, that player picked one ally to save from elimination and join them in the next game. The player they selected would do the same until 20 players were chosen to move forward. The test continued on into Episode 7 “Friend and Foe.” 11 people were eliminated.

Episode 7: “Friend and Foe”

Episode 7 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

Before the start of the next game, players had to determine the order in which they would play by participating in a claw game that used stuffed bears as the prize. Each player would choose a bear, which was stuffed with a numbered vest. The player would then give that vest number to any player of their choice. The next game, “Glass Bridge” started in Episode 7 “Friend and Foe” and ended in Episode 8 “One Step Closer.”

Episode 8: “One Step Closer”

Episode 8 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

In Episode 8, each player played the “Squid Game”-inspired game “Glass Bridge.” In the game, each set of tiles was made of two types of glass: one tile that is safe to land on, and another that is not. The players had 30 minutes to get across the bridge. 12 players were remaining after the game was over.

Episode 8’s test: Rolling six on a dice

Episode 8 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

Each player got the chance to roll a dice. If a player rolls a six, one player must be eliminated. Before rolling, that player must either choose to nominate themselves or nominate one other person to be at risk of elimination. Three players had to be eliminated.

Episode 9: “Circle of Trust”

Episode 9 “Circle of Trust” in “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Photo credit: Netflix)

For last game before the finale, contestants were blindfolded. If tapped on the shoulder by a “Squid Game: The Challenge” worker, that player had to remove their blindfold, take the gift box and place it on a player’s desk. The selected player that is gifted the box would be eliminated unless they could guess who gave them the box. If the player guessed correctly, they were safe and the player who gave them the box would be eliminated instead.

Episode 10: “One Lucky Day”

Episode 10 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

In the final round, the last three players remained: Player 016 (Sam Wells), Player 287 (Mai Whelan) and Player 451 (Phillip “Phill” Cain). For the finale, the players were given tuxedos to wear for a steak dinner. While seated the next game was introduced. Only two out of the three players could move forward.

Episode 10’s challenge: Three buttons

Episode 10 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

In front of the players were three buttons (circle, triangle and square). When pushed, one of the buttons would turn greens and the player who pushed that button would be allowed to move forward to the final round and choose another player to join them. One button would turn gray, which represented no consequence for that player who pushed it. The third button turned red, which meant the player who pushed it would be eliminated. The three players had to decide who would select a button first. Player 016 (Sam) ultimately was eliminated.

The final game of “Squid Game: The Challenge”: “Rock, Paper, Scissors”

Player 287 (Mai Whelan) and Player 451 (Phillip “Phill” Cain in “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 1 (Netflix)

Players were instructed to stand in the two smalls circle of the game field in front of each other. They then played the traditional game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The rules were: rock beats scissors, scissors beats paper, paper beats rock. The winner of each round would select one key and attempt to open a safe. If the key didn’t open the safe, the players must play again. If the key opened the safe, that player wins “Squid Game.” Player 287 (Mai Whellan) won the first round, but the key she selected didn’t open the safe. Player 451 won the second round, but his key also didn’t open the safe. The two found themselves in a draw the third round. The fourth round Player 287 won but still couldn’t open the safe. After several rounds, Player 287 ended up winning $4.56 million. Episode 10 shares the same title as the first episode in “Squid Game.”