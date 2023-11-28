For the 456 players who took part in the first season of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the Netflix reality show was billed as an exciting way to win a record-setting amount of money. Who wouldn’t want to take part in a real-life version of one of their favorite shows while becoming a millionaire overnight?

None of the contestants expected their time on the reality show to actually mirror the grisly realities depicted on the scripted series of the same name. But several contestants said the Netflix and Studio Lambert production left them starving, freezing and even injured. It took one contestant “about three weeks” to emotionally recover from the experience of making the show, she told TheWrap.