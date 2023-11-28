The ‘Horrific’ Reality of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’: Contestants Allege Harsh Conditions, Rigged Results

TheWrap spoke to six players on the Netflix show who said they were starved, left to freeze and required to stand immobile for 45 minutes at a time

Images via Netflix

For the 456 players who took part in the first season of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the Netflix reality show was billed as an exciting way to win a record-setting amount of money. Who wouldn’t want to take part in a real-life version of one of their favorite shows while becoming a millionaire overnight? 

None of the contestants expected their time on the reality show to actually mirror the grisly realities depicted on the scripted series of the same name. But several contestants said the Netflix and Studio Lambert production left them starving, freezing and even injured. It took one contestant “about three weeks” to emotionally recover from the experience of making the show, she told TheWrap.

