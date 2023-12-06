‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the “Squid Game” reality show for a second season. “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 casting is now open, if you dare. The show is the streamer’s biggest reality competition series ever.

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of ‘Squid Game’ with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

The show pits 456 real players against each other in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million, playing various games portrayed in Netflix’s most popular original series ever, “Squid Game,” as well as some new ones specifically designed for the competition. New additions included Warships, a clone of the board game Battleship, a dice game and a claw machine game tied to the glass bridge challenge. Filming for Season 1 took place in London and included contestants from around the world.

The series was met with backlash when first announced given the thematic substance of the narrative series, and players alleged harsh conditions during filming of the first season, largely due to the logistics of filming a reality show with 456 people.

The 10-episode first season is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, part of ITV Studios. Executive producers are Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).

The Season 1 finale of “Squid Game: The Challenge” airs on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, during which the winner will be crowned.