Netflix’s ‘Ratched’ Not Returning for Season 2, Sarah Paulson Says

“Ratched” has been canceled after one season at Netflix, according to the series’ star Sarah Paulson.

In a video posted on X, Paulson was asked by a fan whether the show, which initially was greenlit with a two-season order, would return for its second season, to which she replied: “No.”

Sarah Paulson confirmed that “Ratched” will not be returning for a second season. pic.twitter.com/ig88tgKwcM — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) February 4, 2024

A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Ratched” is set in the 1940s and centers on the professional beginnings for a young version of the villainous Nurse Ratched, who originated in the 1962 Ken Kesey novel, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” The series was given a straight to series order in 2017 and released its eight-episode first season in 2020.

In addition to Paulson, the prequel starred Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Season 1 was created by Evan Romansky and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Michael Douglas, a producer of the classic 1975 Milos Forman-directed film of the same name that earned five Oscars, including one for Louise Fletcher as the heartless nurse.

Other executive producers included Paulson, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.