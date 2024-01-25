Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’ Season 2 Starts Filming, Adds New Cast

Production on “The Recruit” Season 2 is officially underway.

The Noah Centineo-led Netflix action series has started filming in Vancouver, Canada, and Season 2 will also bring production to Seoul, South Korea.

As filming begins, “The Recruit” has also added several new series regulars, including Young-Ah Kim (“Juvenile Justice,” “One Ordinary Day”) as savvy intelligence officer Grace, Felix Solis (“The Rookie: Feds,” “Ozark”) as senior diplomat Tom Wallace, James Purefoy (“Rome,” “The Following”) as British businessman Oliver Bonner-Jones and Do Hyun Shin (“Hospital Playlist, Doom at Your Service), who plays Yoo Jin Lee, a woman with a childhood connection to Owen.

Additional new cast additions include Sanghee Lee (“All of Us Are Dead, Daily Dose of Sunshine”) as Korean aide worker Nan Hee, Omar Maskati (“Good Sam,” “Unbelievable”) as jet-setting rich kid Jae King, Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Class of ‘09”) as CIA Counter Espionage Group officer Marcy Potter, Devika Bhise (“The Rookie: Feds,” “Extrapolations”) as CIA Counter Espionage Group officer and Alana Hawley Purvis (“Range Roads,” “Supergirl”) as CIA Station Chief Amanda Fern.

The new cast members join previously announced Season 2 series regular and “Past Lives” star Teo Yoo.

Centineo reprises as Owen Hendricks alongside returning series regulars Aarti Mann as Violet, Colton Dunn as Lester, Fivel Stewart as Hannah, Kristian Bruun as Janus, Kaylah Zander as Amelia, Maddie Hasson as Nichka, Angel Parker as Dawn and Vondie Curtis-Hall as Nyland.

“The Recruit” Season 2 follows CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) as he’s “pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency,” according to the official logline.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “The Recruit” is created, showrun and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Additional EPs include Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol and Julian Holmes.