Netflix has renewed its CIA drama-thriller “The Recruit” for a second season.

The journey of Owen and Max will continue on in a second season, picking up where the first season left off with Owen (Noah Centineo) and Max (Laura Haddock) tied up by who we learn is Max’s estranged daughter. “The Recruit” follows Owen, a CIA lawyer, who gets thrown into a dangerous mission during his first week on the job.

“The Recruit” is produced under Entertainment One (eOne), and comes from the mind of its showrunner and creator, Alexi Hawley.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of “The Recruit,'” Hawley said in a statement to Tudum. “Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ’11’ in Season 2.”

Hawley will return as showrunner for the series alongside Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis. P3 Media’s Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol will also return as executive producers.

Centineo will come back as the star of the show, as well as an executive producer. “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all,” Centineo told Tudum.

“The Recruit” debuted on Dec. 16, 2022 and sat on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for five weeks.