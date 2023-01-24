‘That ’90s Show’ Debuts on Netflix Top 10

“That ’90s Show” has debuted on the Netflix Top 10 English-language TV list with 41.08 million hours viewed in less than a week. The spinoff to “That ’70s Show” marked its premiere on the streamer on Jan. 19, nabbing the fifth spot on the list.

The multi-cam sitcom, like other comedies on the platform, was at an inherent disadvantage for the platform’s methodology of viewership tabulation with its half-hour episode runtimes being unfairly stacked up against hour-long dramas (think: “Stranger Things” or “Bridgerton”).

However, the 10-episode series is a sequel of sorts to Fox’s long-running, Emmy-winning “That ’70s Show,” meaning that it had a built-in, nostalgia-swayed audience likely tuning in to the new cast of characters.

“That ’90s Show” returns to Point Place, Wisconsin — as well as the well-worn Vista Cruiser and the smoke-infused basement — through the eyes of Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). The comedy follows the 15-year-old’s shenanigans and adventures with a group of outcasts, who pass their summer days under Red’s (Kurtwood Smith) watchful eye and eluding Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) overprotectiveness. Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos also star.

Original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner developed the series alongside their daughter Lindsey Turner and showrunner-executive producer Gregg Mettler. Additional EPs are Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner (who also executive produced the original), as well as Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Reigning on the Top 10 is still dramedy “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2, with 87.4 million hours viewed. Rounding out the top four is “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 2, “Wednesday” Season 1 and “Ginny & Georgia” Season 1.