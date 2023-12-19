Teo Yoo is joining the cast of Netflix’s “The Recruit” Season 2 as a series regular.

The season finds CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.

The “Past Lives” and “Love to Hate You” actor — who received an Independent Spirit Award nomination in the lead performance category for his role in the celebrated Celine Song film — will portray a clever and driven South Korean NIS agent, whose highly skilled with a subversive sense of humor and willing to go to any lengths to protect those he cares about.

Yoo’s recent film credits also include “Decision to Leave,” the Russian musical film and Palme d’Or nominated “Leto,” “Black Money” opposite Hanee Lee, Jin-Woong Cho and Sung-Min Lee, “Vertigo,” opposite Woo-Hee Chun and Benson Lee’s Sundance feature, “Seoul Searching.”

His other TV credits include Apple TV+’s “Dr. Brain,” the European/Japanese co-production “The Window,” “Monday Game,” “Vagabond,” “The Cravings,” “Arthdal Chronicles” and “Chocolate.”

“The Recruit” is created an executive produced by showrunner Alexi Hawley. Other executive producers include Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol, Julian Holmes. Entertainment One serves as producer on the series.