Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III have joined the cast of “Zero Day,” a conspiracy thriller for Netflix that has begun production in New York.

The limited series is executive produced and stars Robert De Niro as George Mullen, a massively popular, but complicated, former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber attack.

“Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?,” the show’s logline states. “And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

Bassett will play President Mitchell, a brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to Mullen. Stevens will play Evan Green, a charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program that becomes a thorn in George Mullen’s side as his loudest critic and chief public antagonist.

Modine will portray Richard Dreyer, a confident, colorful public figure who is an adept politician and holds the position of the Speaker of the House. Camp will portray CIA Director Lasche, an insider that knows all the secrets and can either be a dangerous enemy or a valuable friend to Mullen. McKinley Belcher III will play Carl Lopez, a tough, brilliant DOJ lawyer who serves as the Zero Day Commission’s lead investigator.

Additional actors joining the limited seres as guest stars include Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir. Hoffman will play Monica Kidder, a Silicon Valley billionaire with a brilliant vision and soulless technocrat with the plan and means to control it, Gregg will portray Robert Lyndon, a corporate raider, provocateur, billionaire and master of the dark arts of political manipulation, and Invanir will play Natan, an intelligence operative and Mullen confidant.

In addition to De Niro, the previously announced cast includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton

“Zero Day” is created, written and executive produced by Eric Newman for Grand Electric (“Griselda,” “The Watcher,” “Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”) and Noah Oppenheim (“Jackie,” “The Thing About Pam,” “The Maze Runner”).

Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt also serves as a creator and executive producer, while Jonathan Glickman serves as an executive producerunder hi s production company , Panoramic Media (“Wednesday,” “Creed 3”)

All six episodes of the drama series are directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Mad Men” and “Love & Death”).