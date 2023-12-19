‘The Buccaneers’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

“The Buccaneers,” the period drama series inspired by Edith Wharton’s final, unfinished novel, has been renewed for a second season, Apple TV+ announced Tuesday.

The news comes less than a week after the Season 1 finale, which premiered December 13.

“It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast,” series creator Katherine Jakeways said in a statement. “We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

“The irreverence and wit of ‘The Buccaneers’ charmed global audiences and we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

In the finale, Jinny St. George ( Imogen Waterhouse) escapes from her abusive husband Lord Seadown (Barney Fishwick) with Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome). Jinny’s sister Nan (Kristine Frøseth) then marries Theo (Guy Remmers), Duke of Tintagel, to distract Seadown and make her sister’s escape possible.

The series stars Kristine Frøseth (“The Assistant,” “Sharp Stick”) as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe (“When You Finish Saving The World,” “13 Reasons Why”) as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah (“Saved by the Bell”) as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag (“Dive Club”) as Lizzy Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse (“The Outpost,” “Nocturnal Animals”) as Jinny St. George. Emmy Award winner Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is Mrs. St. George, with Mia Threapleton (“Shadows,” “I Am Ruth”) as Honoria Marable.

The ensemble cast also includes Josh Dylan (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Noughts + Crosses”) as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers (“Lessons”) as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome (“Scandaltown”) as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick (“Living”) as Lord James Seadown.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways (“Tracey Ullman’s Show,” “Where This Service Will Terminate”), Season 1 was directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White (“Bleak House,” “Jane Eyre,” “Generation Kill”). BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis (“Doctor Who,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Help”) and Jakeways serve as executive producers. “The Buccaneers” is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

The music-driven series blends 1870s English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa (of the band Warpaint) and packed with songs from today’s top female performers that include Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile and more, The series also boasts original music from Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder and more, as well as series composers AVAWAVES.

The complete first season of “The Buccaneers” is now streaming on Apple TV+.