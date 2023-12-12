The eve of Nan’s (Kristine Froseth) wedding to Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers), brings up doubt and uncertainty not only for Nan but for her mother Mrs. St. George (Christina Hendricks) in the Apple TV+ series “The Buccaneers.”

The final episode of the first season of the show, adapted from Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name and titled “Wedding of the Season” arrives Wednesday, Dec. 13, on the streamer.

“Do you regret marrying daddy?” Nan asks her mother as they sit together the night before the “Wedding of the Season.”

“No, because I wouldn’t have had you girls but now I need to refind my spark,” Hendricks’ Mrs. St. George says. “Do you understand?”

Upon Nan’s response that she can already see the spark rekindling in her found mother after years of suppression married to Nan’s father, Mrs. St. George thanks Nan for the opportunity.

“You gave me that gift. You marrying Theo lets me be myself again,” Mrs. St. George says. “Even the scandal of divorce won’t shut out the mother of a duchess from society.”

Kristine Froseth and Matthew Broome in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+)

Mrs. St. George seeks a divorce from Nan’s father for multiple reasons, but one of the larger ones is that he conceived Nan out of wedlock with another woman. This piece of information became public only shortly after Nan herself found out via her sister Ginny (Imogen Waterhouse), but it did not stop Theo from wanting to marry her.

“Now what did you come here to talk to me about?” Nan’s mother asks.

When Nan hesitates to answer, Mrs. St. George picks up on it immediately.

“Annabelle? You’re sure, are you? Are you quite sure about tomorrow?” Mrs. St. George asks her daughter. “Because you mustn’t feel —with the grandness of it all — you mustn’t

feel pressured.”

“No. No, of course not,” Nan answers. “‘I’m, I am sure. I just need some sleep. I’ll see you tomorrow. Love you.”

Watch the clip from the Season 1 finale above.

