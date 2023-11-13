Adapted from Ediwth Warton’s unfinished novel, “The Buccaneers” tells the story of several young American women who enter the marriage market between old English society and new American society, determined to go about the pursuit of love their own way, no matter what English customs say. Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) doesn’t exactly have marriage on her mind until she meets first Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and later Theo (Guy Remmers). A tense love triangle ensues, because it turns out Twarte and Theo are childhood friends.

Nan’s sister Jinny has her eyes on the prize (marrying a wealthy man), and their childhood friends the Elmsworth sisters also enter the debutante scene, taking all four of them on a trip to England to visit their fifth friend Conchita Closson (Alisha Boe), who weds Lord Richard Marable (Josh Dylan) at the beginning of the first episode.

The music is its own character in the Apple TV+ series, with both the score and the soundtrack complimenting the themes of the women’s lives.

Read on for more details about the period piece’s release schedule:

When did “The Buccaneers” premiere?

“The Buccaneers” premiered Wednesday, November 8.

What time are new episodes out on Apple TV+?

New episodes land on Apple TV+ every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET Wednesday.

How many episodes are in “The Buccaneers” Season 1?

There are eight total episodes in the first season of “The Buccaneers.”

John Arnold and Alisha Boe in “The Buccaneers” Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

Are new episodes released weekly?

Yes, but the first three episodes premiered November 8. New episodes launch weekly at 12 am Wednesdays through December 13.

Here is the full “The Buccaneers” release schedule:

Episode 1 “American Poison”: Wednesday, November 8

Episode 2 “Women or Wives”: Wednesday, November 8

Episode 3 “The Perfect Duchess”: Wednesday, November 8

Episode 4: Wednesday, November 15

Episode 5: Wednesday, November 22

Episode 6: Wednesday, November 29

Episode 7: Wednesday, December 6

Episode 8: Wednesday, December 13 (Season Finale)

Who is in “The Buccaneers”?

Kristine Froseth stars as Nan St. George. Guy Remmers plays Duke Theo. Matthew Broome plays Guy Thwarte. Alisha Boe stars as Conchitta Closson. Josie Total portrays Mabel Elmsworth, and Aubri Ibrag portrays Lizzy Elmsworth. Imogen Waterhouse plays Jinny St. George. Barney Fishwick plays Lord James Seadown, and Mia Threapleton plays Honoria Marable. Christina Hendricks plays Mrs. St. George, and Adam James plays Colonel St. George. Josh Dylan plays Lord Richard Marable. Simone Kirby plays Miss Laura Testvalley.

Watch the trailer below: